Brave K-9 agent is back on the job after being stabbed in the head five times

A police dog has returned to work just two months after being stabbed in the head five times while on duty.

Kaiser was repeatedly knifed when he subdued an intruder in Orpington, Kent, on 30 May.

The dog, which also suffered a wound under the eye, was accompanying PC Mark Woolcott to a house in Luxted Road at around 11pm when he was attacked in a back garden.

Despite the vicious attack, Kaiser made a remarkable recovery and reported back to duty on Friday.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Bromley presented Kaiser with a new toy on his return. (Croydon Police)

The Mayor and Mayoress of Bromley presented the heroic dog with a new toy on his return.

Kaiser’s force the Met Police in Croydon wrote on social media: “Police Dog Kaiser Returns For Duty!

“After being brutally stabbed in June PD Kaiser and his handler PC Woolcott were welcomed back by our Borough Commander Dave Stringer and The Mayor & Mayoress of Bromley this morning.

“Kaiser was absolutely delighted upon receiving a new toy which was gifted to him by The Mayor for his bravery.”

Kaiser was able to keep hold of the suspect even though he was injured before police officers arrested him.

Met’s taskforce Superintendent Emma Richards said the dog was “lucky to be alive” after he was rushed to a vet who determined the stab wounds had hit bone and were not life-threatening.







