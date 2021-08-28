‘Boca de culebra’, Yucatecan documentary nominated for Ariel 2021

The Ariel Award (Premio Ariel) is an award that recognizes the best of Mexican cinema. Given annually, since 1946, by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC), the award recognizes artistic and technical excellence in the Mexican film industry.

Merida, Yucatan, (August 27, 2021).- The documentary ‘Boca de Culebra‘, directed by the Yucatecan Adriana Otero, was nominated for the Ariel 2021 Awards in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

On Wednesday, August 18th, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (Amacc) announced the nominees for the Ariel 2021 awards and the 2021 Golden Ariel recipients.

Year after year, the Amacc recognizes with the Ariel Award nomination the best works of Mexican filmmakers in the artistic and technical fields. Likewise, it is a tradition to recognize with the Golden Ariel those who, due to their talent, creativity and trajectory, have left their mark in the history of national cinema.

“Very happy and grateful for the Ariel 2021 nomination for Best Documentary Short Film for Boca de Culebra. Many congratulations to all of us who are part of this production! “, Said the filmmaker in a publication that she shared on her social networks.

‘Boca de culebra‘ competes against documentaries: ‘They are somewhere‘, by Pablo Tamez Sierra; ‘The happiness in which I live’, by Carlos Morales; ‘I will not be the life of my memory’, by Isabela Ripoll and ‘Tu’un Savi’, by Uriel López Spain

(Photo: Facebook Boca de Culebra)

In August 2020, Adriana Otero and producer Alberto Palomo Torres, declared that this documentary portrays the history of the family of a Chicán community (chi’kaan), a Maya word that means “mouth of a snake”, located in the south of Yucatán and in which for generations its inhabitants have been born with a particular characteristic and share the same surnames.

“For many generations, the families that populated the place began to mix,” said Adriana Otero, who without revealing details of the film commented that it reflects the resistance of a family, its strength, and the obstacles that each of its members faces in matters of education, health, labor, among other aspects.

The Yucatecan short film has participated in several national and international festivals and has won many awards, such as the Cabrito de Plata for Best Mexican Documentary Short at the 16th edition of the Monterrey International Film Festival (Ficmonterrey), among many others.



The production is formed by Maricarmen Sordo, Neto Arteaga Cote, Miguel Ventura Herrera, Yazmín Novelo, Jairo Mukul, Allie Jordan, among others.

Enjoy the trailer.

