Authorities rescue a Japanese tourist enslaved by a man in Cancun

The woman was a victim of physical, psychological and economic violence, denounced the Embassy of Japan in Mexico.

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 31, 2021).- Authorities rescue a Japanese tourist practically enslaved by a man in Cancun, after a complaint from the Japanese Embassy in Mexico. The person responsible was detained in Plaza La Roca by agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that representatives of the Asian country filed a complaint against Yu N, 30 years old, for his probable participation in the crime of family violence in its form of control and submission to the detriment of the victim with a reserved identity.

Therefore, investigating agents carried out an operation to locate and capture the alleged perpetrator who was located in a commercial plaza in Cancun.

The capture of Yu N was achieved after the complaint of diplomats from the Embassy of Japan in Mexico who requested support from the Quintana Roo state authorities to rescue the woman who lived with the man and was a victim of physical, psychological, and economic violence, among other aggravating circumstances.

Yu was captured outside a commercial plaza located on Cumbres Boulevard and Luis Donaldo Colosio Avenue, and later he was made available to the Public Ministry where its legal situation will be determined within the time limits established by law.

Meanwhile, the victim was rescued safe and sound and transferred to a safe place where she already receives psychological support and legal support in coordination with the diplomatic authorities of his country of origin.

