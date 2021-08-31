Authorities rescue a Japanese tourist enslaved by a man in Cancun

The woman was a victim of physical, psychological and economic violence, denounced the Embassy of Japan in Mexico.
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 31, 2021).- Authorities rescue a Japanese tourist practically enslaved by a man in Cancun, after a complaint from the Japanese Embassy in Mexico. The person responsible was detained in Plaza La Roca by agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
The Prosecutor’s Office reported that representatives of the Asian country filed a complaint against Yu N, 30 years old, for his probable participation in the crime of family violence in its form of control and submission to the detriment of the victim with a reserved identity.
Therefore, investigating agents carried out an operation to locate and capture the alleged perpetrator who was located in a commercial plaza in Cancun.
The capture of Yu N was achieved after the complaint of diplomats from the Embassy of Japan in Mexico who requested support from the Quintana Roo state authorities to rescue the woman who lived with the man and was a victim of physical, psychological, and economic violence, among other aggravating circumstances.
Yu was captured outside a commercial plaza located on Cumbres Boulevard and Luis Donaldo Colosio Avenue, and later he was made available to the Public Ministry where its legal situation will be determined within the time limits established by law.
Meanwhile, the victim was rescued safe and sound and transferred to a safe place where she already receives psychological support and legal support in coordination with the diplomatic authorities of his country of origin.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Texas oil refinery that PEMEX is buying had a net loss of about USD$360 million this year
The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos.
-
Mexico hopes to recover U.S. air safety rating in the first half of 2022
Mexico could recover its Category 1.
-
As if hurricane Ida was not enough, a man is attacked by an alligator in flooded Louisiana waters
Hurricane Ida has destroyed homes, left.
-
Experts make these recommendations for the use of face masks in children
It is a fundamental protection in.
-
Time flies! Fall begins in September and the Winter holiday season is approaching in Yucatan
We tell you on what date.
-
Yucatan cantinas and bar owners ask to be allowed to work
They claim that keeping their doors.
-
Cenote for sale at $ 25,000 due to lack of resources in Yucatan
YUCATAN, (Auguat 31, 2021).- Among the.
-
LGBT+ community demands an apology after the declarations of the Archbishop of Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- “God.
-
Eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life, study says
Consumption of foods such as nuts,.
-
Mérida´s Centenario Zoo welcomes new species as part of an exchange
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 30, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment