Authorities are accepting that cruise ships arrive in Quintana Roo with positive cases of COVID-19

QUINTANA ROO, (August 14, 2021).- The health authorities of Quintana Roo confirmed that all the cruise ships that have docked in Quintana Roo have reported between one and two positive cases of Covid-19, although the most recent, Carnival Vista, is the one that has registered the highest number of infected people: 24.

According to a statement from the State Health Services, as part of the protocols for the attack of ocean liners, those responsible must notify this type of situation, which has allowed taking measures and guaranteeing that none of the people disembark.

“We have been reactivated for two months, and practically in all of them between one and two cases have been reported, all among crew members”, Quintana Roo health authority.

According to the arrival schedule of the Comprehensive Port Administration of Quintana Roo, from June to August 12, the ports of Quintana Roo reported 29 arrivals by eight ships from different shipping lines.

The most recent was the Carnival Vista that departed from Cozumel on Thursday of this week bound for Texas, United States.

Although there have been 27 positives, in this case, the authority of the State Health Services of Quintana Roo confirmed that there were 24; all had the complete doses against the Coronavirus.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments