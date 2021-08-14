Authorities are accepting that cruise ships arrive in Quintana Roo with positive cases of COVID-19

QUINTANA ROO, (August 14, 2021).- The health authorities of Quintana Roo confirmed that all the cruise ships that have docked in Quintana Roo have reported between one and two positive cases of Covid-19, although the most recent, Carnival Vista, is the one that has registered the highest number of infected people: 24.
According to a statement from the State Health Services, as part of the protocols for the attack of ocean liners, those responsible must notify this type of situation, which has allowed taking measures and guaranteeing that none of the people disembark.
“We have been reactivated for two months, and practically in all of them between one and two cases have been reported, all among crew members”,Quintana Roo health authority.
According to the arrival schedule of the Comprehensive Port Administration of Quintana Roo, from June to August 12, the ports of Quintana Roo reported 29 arrivals by eight ships from different shipping lines.
The most recent was the Carnival Vista that departed from Cozumel on Thursday of this week bound for Texas, United States.
Although there have been 27 positives, in this case, the authority of the State Health Services of Quintana Roo confirmed that there were 24; all had the complete doses against the Coronavirus.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
67 thousand kilos of octopus caught in Yucatan during the first week of the season
Progreso, Yucatán, (August 14, 2021).- The.
-
Yucatecan women in situations of violence receive financial support from the State Government
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 14, 2021) .-.
-
Mérida surpasses the barrier of 20 thousand Covid infections so far in 2021
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 14, 2021).- This.
-
Sharks snatch a body from the SSP coastguard in Arrecife Alacranes
Progreso, Yucatan, (August 14, 2021) .-.
-
Progreso City Council recognizes the altruistic work of the expat community
Progreso, Yucatán, (August 14, 2021).- With.
-
Disney’s Star Wars hotel comes with an out-of-this-world price tag
MEXICO, August 14, 2021 (CNN).- Disney revealed.
-
The other side of the story, an eyewitness describes José Eduardo’s arrest (Video)
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 13, 2021).- The.
-
Maya communities of Quintana Roo file an injunction against animal welfare law
Quintana Roo, (August 13, 2021).- Inhabitants.
-
Progreso´s Port received 32 thousand tourists a week during the summer holiday season
Progreso, Yucataán, (August 13, 2021).- A.
-
The state government invests 15 million pesos (USD745,000) in cleaning materials for the return to school
Motul, Yucatan; (August 13, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment