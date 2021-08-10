August 10 is World Lion Day: interesting facts about the king of the jungle

August 10, 2021.- The World Lion Day was established by ‘Big Cat Rescue’ – world’s largest accredited sanctuary for big cats. 10th of August was chosen to celebrate the existence of lions.
Here are some of interesting facts to know about lions:
1. Pride-lions live in a large group known as pride. It is like the wolves’ pattern of living.
2. Living Space – The king of the jungle lives only in grasslands and plains.
3. Weight- The male lions weighs more than 500 pounds and grows up to eight feet in length.
4. Male lions- The male lions have dignified manes; long thick hair around they head, neck and shoulder which makes them appear larger and more intimidating. Unlike the female cubs, the male cubs are responsible for their own living post maturity.
5. Female lions- The female lions are smaller and faster. The female lions and their sisters live together. Even the female cubs are joined in the pride.
6. Roar-The roar of the male lion can be heard from up to 5 miles away. Their roar is the loudest amongst the big cat species.
7. Life- A lion usually lives for maximum 16 years in the wild and 25 years in captivity.
8. Hunt- Mostly lions hunt at night because of the adaptation skills of their eyes over dark. This gives them huge advantage over the prey.
9. Appearance- The coloration of these animals varies from light yellow to dark brown. The lion is armed with claws, which can be almost 10 cm each.
10. According to reports, over a century ago there were more than 2,00,000 wild lions living in Africa. Recent surveys estimate that in the last two decades, lion numbers have declined from approximately 30,000 to about 20,000.
Lions are currently listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. In West Africa, the species is now classified as “critically endangered.”
The overall intention to celebrate the World Lion Day is to find sustainable solutions to protect and save wild lion populations from extinction globally.
Source: Free press journal
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Specialist says Yucatan soil is not suitable for pig farms
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- The.
-
150 tons of lobster have been caught so far in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021) .-.
-
Upcoming return to class benefits the clothing industry in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- The.
-
Fight ends with one death in Mérida’s García Ginerés neighborhood
The victim was drinking intoxicating drinks.
-
UADY announces return to online classes starting this August 16th
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- A.
-
Yucatán Government recognizes those who promote the traditions and customs of the Maya people
TEKAX, YUCATAN, (August 10, 2021).- Within.
-
A day of Culture, Theater, and Music in Ticul, Yucatan
Ticul, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- Families.
-
Residents of Tizimin have been consuming contaminated water for the last 3 years
TIZIMÍN, YUCATAN, (August 10, 2021).- Since.
-
Although they are asymptomatic, children can carry Delta variant to 9 relatives
President of the Yucatán College of.
-
NASA is looking for 4 people to live inside their 3D-printed Mars module for 1 year
It has long been a goal.
Leave a Comment