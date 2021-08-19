Arrest warrant issued against Luis Ernesto Derbez, former foreign minister during the Fox administration

MEXICO, (August 19, 2021).- An arrest warrant, allegedly for the crime of specific fraud, issued a State Control Judge against Luis Ernesto Derbez, former rector of the University of the Americas Puebla (UDLAP); and former foreign minister during the Fox administration (2000-2006).

Agents of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) are already looking for the former chancellor to capture him along with Mónica Ruíz Huerta Puebla, former Administrative Vice-Chancellor; Mario Vallejo Pérez, former Vice-Rector for Finance and Institutional Development; Jesús Salvador Mijangos Patiño, former General Director of Legal Affairs; as well as with the attorneys for the Jenkins Landa family, Virgilio Rincón Salas, and Alejandro González Muñoz, who have already added three injunctions requested against them.

The judicial authority issued the arrest warrant after determining that Luis Ernesto Derbez and the directors allegedly created a series of companies, including the UDLAP Jenkins Graduate School company.

After becoming partners, they would have diverted about 100 million pesos that belonged to the coffers of the Mary Street Jenkins Foundation.

The source pointed out that they were helped by lawyers Virgilio Rincón Salas and Alejandro González Muñoz, who were in charge of creating a program that made it easier for them to move the funds to Panama.

According to the Public Relations department of the Mary Street Jenkins Foundation, the information released about the alleged arrest warrant issued against Luis Ernesto Derbez Bautista is false.

The “bulletin” document that was released to the media is unsigned and without official logos to prove its veracity.

The official document states that on August 12th, a Control Judge of the state of Puebla “issued an arrest warrant,” but it is not specified which judge.

It is even stated that the alleged order is also directed towards Derbez Bautista’s closest collaborators.

Source: El Universal

