Arrest warrant issued against Luis Ernesto Derbez, former foreign minister during the Fox administration

MEXICO, (August 19, 2021).- An arrest warrant, allegedly for the crime of specific fraud, issued a State Control Judge against Luis Ernesto Derbez, former rector of the University of the Americas Puebla (UDLAP); and former foreign minister during the Fox administration (2000-2006).
Agents of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) are already looking for the former chancellor to capture him along with Mónica Ruíz Huerta Puebla, former Administrative Vice-Chancellor; Mario Vallejo Pérez, former Vice-Rector for Finance and Institutional Development; Jesús Salvador Mijangos Patiño, former General Director of Legal Affairs; as well as with the attorneys for the Jenkins Landa family, Virgilio Rincón Salas, and Alejandro González Muñoz, who have already added three injunctions requested against them.
The judicial authority issued the arrest warrant after determining that Luis Ernesto Derbez and the directors allegedly created a series of companies, including the UDLAP Jenkins Graduate School company.
After becoming partners, they would have diverted about 100 million pesos that belonged to the coffers of the Mary Street Jenkins Foundation.
The source pointed out that they were helped by lawyers Virgilio Rincón Salas and Alejandro González Muñoz, who were in charge of creating a program that made it easier for them to move the funds to Panama.
According to the Public Relations department of the Mary Street Jenkins Foundation, the information released about the alleged arrest warrant issued against Luis Ernesto Derbez Bautista is false.
The “bulletin” document that was released to the media is unsigned and without official logos to prove its veracity.
The official document states that on August 12th, a Control Judge of the state of Puebla “issued an arrest warrant,” but it is not specified which judge.
It is even stated that the alleged order is also directed towards Derbez Bautista’s closest collaborators.
Source: El Universal
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Alert in Campeche; the highest rate of covid-19 has been recorded in the last month
CAMPECHE, (August 19, 2021).- In just.
-
Areas of Yucatan that were flooded one year ago fear another “nightmare” with ‘Grace’
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 19, 2021) .-.
-
Campeche authorities prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Grace
Campeche, (August 19, 2021) .- This.
-
SSP arrests three subjects who shot a man in the head in Tekax, Yucatan
Tekax, Yucatan, (August 19, 2021).- Three.
-
Hurricane Grace advances over the Yucatan Peninsula (it will pass over Merida around 2 p.m.)
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 19, 2021).- Hurricane.
-
People in the U.S. who received Moderna’s or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a booster dose in September
MARKET WATCH Federal health officials said.
-
What is it like to go on holiday to Europe right now?
For some people, summer 2021 held.
-
The U.S donates 1.75 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico
Mexico is set to receive the.
-
A man is shot in the head in Tekax, Yucatan
Tekax, Yucatán August 19, 2021 (ACOM)..
-
GM workers defeat union in the first test of USMCA in Mexico
(Reuters) – Workers at a General.
Leave a Comment