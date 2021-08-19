Areas of Yucatan that were flooded one year ago fear another “nightmare” with ‘Grace’

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 19, 2021) .- With the forecast of the arrival of hurricane “Grace” to the Yucatán Peninsula, precautions will have to be taken against the damage that it could cause in Yucatán, mainly in Mérida and areas of the center and south of the state.

This, due to the floods that could occur in the north and northeast of the Yucatecan capital, as well as in neighboring areas, since, according to the meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo, the aquifer is only two meters below its limit.

“If more than 250 liters per square meter fall due to the rains caused by ‘Grace’, the aquifer would overflow,” he said.

The expert pointed out that other areas affected by the rains would be the northeast of Río Lagartos and Tizimín.

He indicated that “Grace” would also affect the Yucatan coast, from Dzilam Bravo to Celestún, with significant swells, so these areas must be evacuated.

Vázquez Montalvo said that “we must remember that it has been raining a lot, so the land is already saturated and the absorption of water will not be as fast as if it were a dry season.”

Source: Sipse

