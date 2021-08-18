  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • State News

    • Archaeological zones close due to the passage of tropical storm “Grace” in Yucatan

    By on August 18, 2021
    Photo: (Yucatan a la mano)

    YUCATAN, (August 18, 2021).- The National Institute of Anthropology to History (INAH) reported that the archaeological zones of Izamal, Xcambó, Dzibilchaltún, Chichén Itzá, Mayapán, Ek Balam and Uxmal will remain closed on August 18 and 19 or until further notice, due to the passage of the tropical storm “Grace”, which is located in the Caribbean Sea and heading to the Yucatan Peninsula, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

    Through a statement, the agency stated that the decision is made as a preventive measure for the protection of the archaeological heritage and its visitors.

    Likewise, permanent surveillance is maintained due to a high probability of damage in the Yucatan Peninsula as of Wednesday, as a preventive measure against any contingency in the archaeological sites and their surrounding areas.

    He adds that INAH will operate the sites on a regular basis, once the weather conditions have been overcome.

    Source: Yucatan a la mano

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment