Anti-vaxxer from Alabama told pharmacists in Missouri they could be “executed” if they carry out COVID-19 vaccine shots

A man, who calls himself the “Vaccine Police,” entered a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri to put staff “on public notice,” telling pharmacists they could be “executed” if they carry out COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to reports.

The man identified as Christopher Key, an anti-vaxxer from Alabama, live-streamed the confrontation on Facebook last week, on August 16, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

The video shows Key and a handful of supporters praying in the parking lot of the supercenter before entering. During the prayer, a person could be heard saying: “Thank you, Lord Jesus, for waking up Springfield” and “help us put the fear of God in these pharmacists.”

“Okay, guys, this is the vaccine police. We’re outside of Walmart about to go in. We’re going to put Walmart and the pharmacists on notice to let them know that there in violation of the Nuremberg Code,” Key said in the 30-minute live stream.

He continued: “We’re going to let them know that 45,000 people within three days of receiving the vaccine dropped dead. And if they give one more vaccine after today, after being put on notice, then they can be hung up, and they can be executed.”

In the video, as the group walks towards the pharmacy, staff members are seen locking up and placing a “No Pharmacist on Duty” sign on the door. A local resident told the News-Leader that they had warned the staff ahead of Key’s arrival after seeing his plan online to show up.

“I’m not trying to give you any fear and intimidation,” Key told a staff member in the video. “I’m just letting you guys know that if you continue to do this, that you guys will be held accountable.”

