AMLO will intervene in the José Eduardo case in Mérida; the mother will file a complaint before the Human Rights Commission

MEXICO, (August 17, 2021).- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed on Monday, August 16th that he will intervene in the case of the young man Jose Eduardo Ravelo, who lost his life after being detained in Merida, Yucatan.

During his morning lecture, Lopez Obrador reported that his government will report this case to the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) and they will be attentive to the progress of the investigation.

In addition, Lopez Obrador sent a message to the mother of Jose Eduardo, to whom he said that the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, will be the one who attends the case personally.

On the other hand, he anticipated that the objective is to get to the bottom of the facts and punish those responsible for the death of Jose Eduardo, and even the authorities who would be covering up officials.

“I gave instructions to the Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, to attend to this matter personally. So it does not remain at the local level, that it goes to the bottom and those responsible are punished, including the authorities that could be covering up this case, ” said AMLO.

Context

On July 21, Jose Eduardo was detained by elements of the Merida Police and, according to the victim’s mother, on the way the young man had been beaten and raped by the uniformed men, and later died in a hospital as a result of the beatings.

A video recently leaked on the internet shows the brutality of the police in Mérida, Yucatán, when they subdued the young man moments before his death.

In the recording, it is possible that José Eduardo is taken down by police officers from a patrol, then subjected to the ground by several of them to later drag him unconscious to the cells.

The recording also shows how Eduardo enters with a red shirt and jeans, but later, when he is admitted to the cell, he no longer wears pants but what appears to be his underwear.

