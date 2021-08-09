After controversy over Xenses, Grupo Xcaret seeks to diversify its attractions

QUINTANA ROO, (August 09, 2021).- The Xcaret Experiences Group announced an expansion of its emblematic ecotourism park located south of Playa del Carmen, with the intention of increasing its tourist offer.

According to an Environmental Impact Statement (MIA), issued before the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), Grupo Xcaret plans to invest around 70 million pesos.

The project is called “Areas of Recreation and Services”, which aims to develop an area of ​​2.4 hectares within the well-known park. The MIA indicates that the individual seeks to build a restaurant, parking lot, ramps, and green areas.

“Activities related to tourism are of vital importance for the state of Quintana Roo, where the project will be located, as it is the state with the highest tourist influx in the Mexican Republic. Competition in this sector, both locally and globally, encourages the creation of tourism projects according to the interests and flow of tourists, as well as being at the forefront to continue to be a point of attraction for tourism and generate jobs.”

The promoter projects the operation of the place for 75 years, in case the approach is approved by Semarnat with compliance with environmental monitoring.

No progress, investigation into the death of a child in Xenses

This company had a legal controversy in the first half of the year due to the death of a minor inside the premises of the Xenses Park, which is part of the same commercial company that agglomerates other tourist attractions.

Although there has been no progress in the investigation so far, Oscar Montes de Oca, State Attorney General, said that the process is continuing, both criminal and civil in the alleged responsibilities of the parties.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

