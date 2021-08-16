After both sides reach an agreement, Coba Archaeological Zone reopens under INAH

Tulum, Q.R. — The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) says that as of August 15, the Archaeological Zone of Coba has been reopened. The site, which is located in the municipality of Tulum reopened to the public with a maximum capacity of 2,000 people per day and/or 230 simultaneously.

The site was announced as reopened on Sunday after INAH officials retook the Coba archaeological zone Saturday after additional negotiations with the Ejido community.

In a statement, it was indicated that after a series of negotiations, the community members agreed to return control of the historic site to INAH, while Fonatur assumed the responsibility to help the community in the development of the tourist area of Coba.

After two days of failed negotiations last week, the Ejidos reclaimed the site, which is on their land. For this reason, the INAH announced the indefinite closure of the site, however, the following day, the Ejidos reopened the site, offering free access to the public.

Ejidos return the site to the INAH after agreements were reached

Lilia González Moreno of the federal government who led talks with the Ejido of Coba said “through dialogue, we listened to the demands of the Ejido and as the federal government, we assumed agreements that allow us to advance in the solution of this conflict.

“We appreciate the goodwill and willingness of both parties to achieve this historic agreement,” she reported.

Part of their agreement includes the comprehensive improvement of the archaeological zone parking lot, the tourist boardwalk of the Cobá Lagoon and the cenote access road, of which officials will consider a bike path. Their new agreement will also include the construction of the visitor center of the Ejido de Ruinas de Cobá.

