After 15 months, the cruise ships finally returned to Quintana Roo

QUINTANA ROO, (August 04, 2021).- Cruise tourism is being reactivated in Quintana Roo with health protection measures coordinated by state authorities.

After 15 months of inactivity in cruise tourism, last June the arrival of boats to the ports of Cozumel and Puerta Maya in Mahahual was reactivated.

For the reactivation of this tourist activity and the economy related to it, state and municipal authorities of Cozumel and Costa Maya, the CPTQ, SEDETUR, and GLOBAL NEXUS held meetings for the review and use of safety and hygiene protocols for cruise ships and service providers in ports.

Regarding the measures for the vessels, those that have arrived at the ports of Quintana Roo sail with a vaccinated crew and with at least 95% of the adult passengers with a complete vaccination scheme against Covid-19.

Cruises in the Mexican Caribbean. Photo: (El Financiero)

With regard to service providers, the Ministry of Tourism put into operation the Protocols for the Certification of Health Protection and Prevention in Tourist Facilities (CPPSIT).

Additionally, in September 2020 Quintana Roo published a protocol for cruise destinations that allowed the arrival of cruise ships to Cozumel and Mahahual last June.

These measures are intended to keep the tourist health bubble intact and to comply with safety and hygiene protocols from the moment passengers board.

So far, the cruise ships that have arrived at the ports carry approximately 3,000 passengers, which is around 30 percent of their total capacity.

Travelers, most passengers are vaccinated. Photo: (El Financiero)

All have 100 percent of the crew vaccinated and the majority of passengers of eligible age are also vaccinated.

SEDETUR continues with the accompaniment days to integrate more tourism service providers to the Certification in Protection and Sanitary Prevention in Tourist Facilities.

The protocols aim for the local tourism to benefit from the reactivation of the cruise sector; all part of the prevention program promoted by Governor Carlos Joaquín to protect the integrity of the people while advancing the economic recovery of the state.

Although the frequency of cruises arrivals may change according to the epidemiological situation and the sanitary provisions of the country of origin, cruises are scheduled and programmed in Cozumel and Costa Maya from August to November, all of them coming from the United States.

Source: El Financiero

