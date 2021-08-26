Afghan all-female robotics team are welcome in Mexico

Members of an award-winning, Afghan all-female robotics team landed in Mexico on August 24, after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan prompted concerns for their safety.

This footage, released by Mexico’s foreign ministry, shows members of the Afghan Dreamers Team landing in Mexico City and meeting officials.

The Mexican government said officials worked to evacuate several team members after receiving calls from multiple organizations concerned about their safety.

The team first garnered international recognition after winning a medal for “courageous achievement” at a 2017 competition in Washington. They most recently turned their focus to Covid-19, by producing affordable ventilators made from car parts.

On Wednesday, team members met the foreign ministry’s undersecretary for human rights, Martha Delgado, who described them as a symbol of the quest for human rights for women in Afghanistan.

