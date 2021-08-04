According to the SSP, 86 road accidents and 94 deaths have been registered statewide in just 7 months

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 04, 2021) .- In the first seven months of the year, a total of 86 road accidents have been registered in Yucatan that cost the lives of 94 people, and over 20 percent corresponded to the month of July, revealed agencies of the state government.

With the tragic traffic accident registered last week on Mërida’s Periférico, in which eight people lost their lives, July became the month with the highest mortality rate in the last two years.

According to the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), 86 road accidents occurred in the first 181 days of the year, with an increase of 28.4 percent higher than the same period in 2020, while the number of deceased grew by 11.9 percent.

While from January to July 2020, 67 road accidents occurred in the State, which cost the lives of 84 people.

So far, of the total number of accidents that cost the lives of people registered in the entity, 21 occurred in July, 17 in May, and 14 in April; 13 in February; January 11, March 10, and June seven.

Likewise, 11 unfortunate events involved public passenger transport units.

Of the total number of people who lost their lives, 81 were men, 86.2 percent, as well as 13 women, the remaining 13.8 percent.

Based on the statistics provided, the most affected group is that of motorcyclists, and in these months 39 cases were registered, 41.5 percent, followed by passengers or companions, with 20 cases, 21.3 percent.

In third place are pedestrians, with 16 unfortunate events, 17 percent, as well as 11 cyclists, 11.7 percent, and eight motorists, 8.5 percent.

Of the total of unfortunate events that occurred, 22 occurred in the streets and avenues of Mérida, as well as on the Periferico.

While of the rest of the tragic incidents, three occurred in Tizimín, two in Dzidzantún and with one case is Espita, Halachado, Huhí, Kanasín, Motul, Tetiz and Ticul, Yucatan municipalities. The rest were registered on state and federal highways of the state.

Public transport

On the other hand, from January to July 2021, the state of Yucatan registered 145 traffic accidents in which 146 drivers of public passenger transport were involved, with a decrease of 31.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, when 211 incidents were recorded.

The balance was 242 injured, and only people with serious symptoms were transferred to clinics and hospitals, as well as 19 deceased, who lost their lives at the scene, during the transfer to the hospital, or inside of the same.

Of the total recorded incidents, 44 were involved taxi drivers, 30.1 percent, followed by 38 motorcycle taxi drivers, 28 percent, and 23 bus drivers, 15.7 percent.

Likewise, 20 foreign taxi drivers, 14 bus drivers, including three tourist taxi operators, two minibus guides, a tricitaxi driver, and a motorcycle driver.

Only in Mérida, at least 59 car crashes were reported, followed by Valladolid, with 16 cases, Tizimín with 13, and 11 in Tekax, while the rest, in various municipalities, as well as on highways.

As for the deceased, 12 men and seven women have lost their lives in road accidents, as in these unfortunate events, five foreign taxi drivers, four bus drivers, three urban bus drivers, one taxi driver, and one motorcycle driver were involved.

