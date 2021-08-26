According to the FGR, Ricardo Anaya received 6.8 million pesos to vote in favor of energy reform

MEXICO, August 26, 2021.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) confirms that the former candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Ricardo Anaya Cortés, received an amount of 6 million 800 thousand pesos (334,300 USD), to vote in favor of the Energy Reform that would privatize Mexican oil production in favor of foreign companies, such as Odebrecht Brasil, back in 2014.

According to an information card distributed by the FGR, it is announced that senior officials of Odebrecht Brasil, Hilberto N., Marcelo N., Luiz N. and Luis N., indicated, in ministerial minutes in that country, their intention to obtain, as of 2012, controls and contracts in substantive operations in the Mexican oil area and for this, they gave bribes to Emilio Lozoya, as a first payment for 10 million dollars, to guarantee control over that oil production.

The information details that the former director of Pemex Lozoya Austin, in his 2020 complaint, indicated that he received “superior” instructions to deliver 6 million 800 thousand pesos to the former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, to vote in favor of the Energy Reform.

According to the ministerial proceedings, said amount was delivered to Ricardo Anaya by a person trusted by Emilio Lozoya himself, whose name is Norberto “N”; who gave the money to Ricardo Anaya, in the facilities of the Chamber of Representatives, in 2014.

Subsequently, and in accordance with what was stated in the Debate Diary of the Chamber of Representatives, where the Constitutional Reform on Energy matters was approved, it was recorded that Anaya Cortés voted in favor.

Witnesses Miguel “N” and Froylán “N” stated that they had witnessed several visits by Ricardo Anaya and other legislators to the offices of Emilio Lozoya Austin, in the General Directorate of PEMEX; which was established in ministerial proceedings

In accordance with articles 212, 261, 313 and 315 of the National Code of Criminal Procedures, it is stated that, in the initial investigation stage, on the initial hearing, the Public Ministry of the Federation needs to present before the Judge of Control the evidence of a crime committed by the accused.

Source: Today in 24

