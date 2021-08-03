According to INEGI, the pandemic destroyed the Quintana Roo families’ economy

QUINTANA ROO, (August 02, 2021).- Families in the state of Quintana Roo registered a 23.67% drop in their quarterly income during 2020, the year of the pandemic, according to INEGI’s National Survey of Household Income and Expenditure.

The report released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) indicates that the quarterly income of families went from an average of 60,000 to 46,000 pesos.

Meanwhile, in terms of expenses, basic services such as electricity, gasoline, water, and health were the items where families had to spend more than usual; that is, while in areas such as food and education they were able to spend less, in those first areas they had no choice but to continue paying, even more than before the health contingency.

The federative entity was among the most affected states, and it is because it depends to a great extent on the service sector, especially on food preparation and hotel businesses, which last year were almost completely closed, while those who stayed open had to cut wages.

The document indicates that in Quintana Roo, the main source of income is the direct salary from work, that is, most families do not have other types of income, and in view of the decrease, from an average of 40 thousand pesos per quarter, it went down to 29 thousand pesos.

After Quintana Roo, Mexico City and Baja California Sur reported the highest falls in family income, of 20.5% and 12.8%, respectively. At the national level, the average quarterly current income went from 53,418 pesos in 2018 to 50,309 pesos in 2020, a minimal variation.

In the state, 107 thousand formal jobs were lost due to the pandemic; however, the impact was greater, considering that official numbers indicate that labor informality is close to 50%.

The INEGI study indicates that:

“The results of the 2020 edition survey allow us to measure the changes in household income and expenses as a result of the health contingency period caused by Covid-19, where the population confinement measures and the closure of the activity economic situation motivated changes in income and expenses in Mexican households ”. INEGI

