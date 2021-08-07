A well-known notary public is executed in Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 07, 2021).- The head of Notary 36 in Cancun, Nahum Ojeda Hernández, was gunned down while driving around the streets of Cancun, reported the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo.

The incident took place this morning when Ojeda Hernandez was shot to death by two subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle. The notary public was behind the wheel of a VW Vento sedan when he was shot.

The hitmen waited for the driver to stop at a traffic light to shoot him. The victim received several gunshots (some to the head). The murder took place in Supermanzana 41, on the corner of Tikal with Chichén Itzá Avenues.

According to witnesses, one of the subjects was thin (probably a teenager), with tattoos, he was wearing no face mask, and after shooting the man, he fled, the scene together with the other individual on a motorcycle, carrying a “Rappi” delivery bag, with an unknown destination.

The authorities mounted an operation to search for those responsible, without being able to locate them so far, despite the fact that there are video surveillance cameras of the C-5 near the place.

According to Yucatan Ahora, Ojeda Hernández had a dispute with the journalistic businessman Carlos Canabal Ruiz, over a five-hectare property in the Hotel Zone of Cancun.

