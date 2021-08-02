A week of “Bochorno” is expected for the Yucatán Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatán.- Despite the arrival of an anticyclone on Tuesday, August 2nd, which usually makes rainfall more difficult, the Yucatan Peninsula is expected to experience afternoon to evening rainfall.
This would be in the center, northeast and northwest of Yucatan, southwest and north of Campeche, and center and south of Quintana Roo.
For Merida, scattered showers are expected, mainly in the afternoon.
Estimated maximum temperatures for the beginning of the week are 35 to 40 for Yucatan and Campeche, along with a sensation of heat, and for Quintana Roo around 35. Minimum temperatures will be around 20 to 25 degrees.
In what is the beginning of the seventh month of the year, the arrival of new tropical waves is expected, and although at least for the next few days no cyclonic formation is expected in the Atlantic, it is advisable to be attentive to the warnings of the state Civil Protection.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
