At Chattanooga Moms they are passionate about parenting, community, and the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee. They strive to provide moms with relevant, timely, and fun information about all things related to being a mom in the Chattanooga area.
August 11, 2021.- A dog is said to be a man’s best friend, but in the past year, I have seen this to be proven wrong. A dog is a baby’s best friend. The bond between a child and pet is undeniable and like no other, and there is nothing better than watching your fur baby and your human baby become best friends.
The friendship I have seen between our son Wally and our dog Dottie is pure joy.
Since Wally has gotten a little older and very active, they have become inseparable. They play ball together, (sort of) dance together, play in the sprinklers together, and Dottie even joins us for our nighttime routine before Wally goes to bed. Watching Wally’s love for his big fur sitter Dottie is so heartwarming and hilarious at times. He hugs her when she is scared of the storms, he feeds her more of his dinner than he feeds himself, he giggles uncontrollably when he braves her sloppy kisses, and his first word was “Dot Dot.”
Raising your baby with a pet is worth it just for the most adorable photos alone, but studies have shown there are many benefits that can positively affect your child’s physical, emotional, and social well-being including:
- Pets teach us all how to show unconditional love, empathy, compassion, respect, and
loyalty.
- Pets teach children responsibility from an early age. Having a pet gives your child a sense of ownership, and teaches them the thoughtfulness and responsibility of caring for others.
- Pets promote healthy physical and mental well-being and help boost immunity by encouraging physical fitness activities, lowering blood pressure, reducing anxiety and stress, and lowering the risk of respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases, or allergies later in life.
- Pets teach children to build lasting friendships through playing, taking turns and sharing, practicing socialization skills, showing affection, paying attention to others, and building self-confidence.
These are just a few benefits. Yes, having pets and a child is hard work, but there is no denying the benefits for everyone in our family — dogs and humans!
Source: Chattanooga moms
