A day of Culture, Theater, and Music in Ticul, Yucatan

Ticul, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- Families of Ticul, also known as “the Pearl of the South” listened to ancient Maya stories told by birds of the four cardinal points. It was about the Great “Grandmother’ Ixi’im’s’ Sabucán”: the “Adventures of a Ka’u”, the work of María del Socorro Loeza Flores, and that the Government of Yucatan in an effort to bring free cultural events for the entire entity.

The Secretary of Culture and the Arts, Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, along with municipal authorities, witnessed the show that included the participation of two theatrical companies and one musical group, part of the Raíz México – Artistic Tours company.

With all the hygiene measures ordered by the health authorities, girls, boys, young people, and adults went to the Ticul library to enjoy Jaranas and Danzones, as well as stagings that addressed ecological issues and the importance of valuing our traditions.

“I really liked the theater play of the snails, it was very interesting, there was music and puppets,” said little Farid Cardeña Góngora enthusiastically, after watching “The Time of the Snail” theatrical play, which brings together puppets, melodies, and acting, all in a creative set.

The House of the Musician, whose artists are based in Temax municipality, offered a dozen songs in their project “Ensamble de Historias de México”, performed by five people. The public was able to enjoy instrumental songs such as “La Bikina”, “El Viajero”, “Aires del Mayab” and a medley of Yucatecan Jaranas, while José Omar Martín Canul, leader of the group, shared stories related to each one of his interpretations.

“The story that most caught my attention was that of the song ‘La Llorona’ because it is a very popular legend, which is told differently in each region,” said Virginia Beatriz Mena Novelo, a third-grade teacher.

The cycle of presentations Raíz México – Artistic Tours will conclude next week in the municipality of Mérida, having fulfilled the commitment to promote the values ​​of coexistence and awaken the population’s interest in young talents.

