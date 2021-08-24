A “Cocina Economica” employee gets electrocuted in Downtown Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021).- An employee of a small restaurant in the center of Mérida was electrocuted, on Monday, August 23rd, with an electric cord, that fortunately, was disconnected in time by a co-worker.
The woman fainted from the electric shock, and her co-workers called 911, and paramedics arrived on-site. They assessed her and fortunately, found her stable.
However, at the request of her relatives (owners of the kitchen) and her colleagues at work, she was taken to the T-1 IMSS clinic.
The events occurred at approximately 1:30 in the afternoon in the “Cocina Economica Blanca”, located on Calle 67 between 46 and 48 in downtown Merida.
According to the testimony, a young employee was washing the floor when she heard screams coming from the back of the premises.
When he went to check, he noticed that his 34-year-old co-worker, F.P.T., was being electrocuted with an electric extension cord, which he immediately disconnected.
The electrocuted woman fainted and was assisted by SSP paramedics who found her stable and her eyesight showed no injuries.
However, she was taken to the aforementioned hospital for a more thorough evaluation.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Residents accuse Profepa of covering up ecocide of the ‘Estero de Chac’ in Chetumal
Two years ago they began with.
-
Campeche restaurant owners go through a critical situation due to low sales
Campeche, (August 24, 2021).- Despite the.
-
Rock and roll legend Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who.
-
Members of the Mexican Navy and National Guard fight in Cancun park
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 24, 2021).-.
-
Mérida Zoos suffer damage from Grace’s passage
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
Houses in Campeche, Tabasco, and Yucatan, the ones with the worst humidity problems in the country
Mérida, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
The roof of an abandoned house collapses in Progreso, Yucatán
Progreso, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
Mexico seeks application of tougher content rules for automobiles as part of the USMCA trade pact
(Reuters) – Mexico sought formal consultation.
-
Due to lack of permits from Cofepris, 10,000 tons of octopus could be stagnant
Progreso, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021).- The.
-
Oil platform fire knocks around a quarter of Mexico’s daily crude output offline
Oil futures rose Tuesday, extending a.
Leave a Comment