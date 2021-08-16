A 13-year-old Yucatecan girl dies of coronavirus and malnutrition problems

Merida Yucatan; August 16, 2021 (ACOM) .- In the last 24 hours, 236 people were infected and 16 more died as a result of COVID-19 in Yucatán, including a 13-year-old girl with malnutrition, originally from Oxkutzcab.

In the daily informative part, the state Health Secretariat announced that 79 of the new cases were registered in Mérida, 29 in Kanasín, 19 in Tizimín, 14 in Samahil, 10 in Progreso and Umán, 8 in Motul, 5 in Conkal and foreigners, 4 in Acanceh, 2 in Chicxulub Pueblo, Hunucmá, Izamal, Tekax, Ticul, and two infections in Buctzotz, Cacalchén, Cansahcab, Chankom, Chemax, Dzemul, Espita, Hoctún, Maxcanú, Muxupip, Opichén, Oxkutzcab, Peto Tahdziú, Tecoh, Tekal de Venegas, Tekit, Teya and Tixpéual, Yucatan municipalities.

With the updated figures until this Saturday, August 14th, the entity accumulates 58,091 infections, of which 50 thousand 584 patients have already recovered and 5,268 have died, in addition to the 2,239 active cases.

Specifically, in Mérida 34,716 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of August 13), living in:

9,475 in the North zone

8,929 in the East zone

3,234 in the Downtown area

4,941 in the South zone

8,137 in the Poniente area

Among the deaths today, nine were women and seven men, including a 13-year-old girl with malnutrition in Oxkutzcab.

1.- Male 65 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities

2.- 48-year-old female of Merida Obesity

3.- 32-year-old female from Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo Obesity

4.- 59-year-old female from Mérida DM / Obesity

5.- Male 38 years of Progreso DM / Obesity

6.- 77-year-old female from Mérida DM Immunosuppression

7.- Male 70 years old from Mérida DM / HAS / IRC

8.- Male 90 years of Conkal Without DM / SAH / Obesity / Smoking

9.- 54-year-old female from Mérida HAS / Obesity

10.- 13-year-old female from Oxkutzcab Malnutrition

11.- 42-year-old male from Tecoh DM / HAS / Obesity

12.- Opichén 36-year-old male Without comorbidities

13.- Male 64 years old from Valladolid Without Comorbidities

14.- 53-year-old female from Maxcanú Obesidad

15.- 67-year-old female from Maxcanú Without comorbidities

16.- 56-year-old female from Teya DM / HAS

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

Of the active cases, 1,998 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms. In addition, 241 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments