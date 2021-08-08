8-year-old and 14-year-old boys in serious condition after being struck by lightning in Progreso

The minors were having fun on the beach when lightning struck them both.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 17, 2021).- An 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old adolescent were injured after being struck by lightning while swimming in the waters of Progreso Beach.
According to preliminary reports, the events took place on Monday, August 16th, when the kids were at sea and there was a squall and electrical storms, lightning struck the water injuring both minors.
The boy and the adolescent were reported as serious, although the adolescent was hit more directly by the lightning.
Therefore, the teenager was sent unconscious to the hospital, while the minor was transferred to the Progreso Health Center.
Family vacationed
It was found that a family spent time in the beach area. The 8-year-old boy was on the sand, and the 14-year-old girl in the water.
Just as she came out of the water, lightning struck a few feet away from her, and the powerful discharge threw her several meters away unconscious. The boy also received the impact, so he was thrown together with the teenager.
Fishermen and people who were in the place, when they realized what happened, asked for support from the authorities. Paramedics arrived immediately to treat both minors, they were taken urgently to a hospital.
The state of health of both was not known, but it transpired that they could be delicate due to the force of the discharge that fell so close to them.
Lightning killed a young man in Espita, Yucatan this Sunday 15th
Just this Sunday, August 15, a young soccer player lost his life after being struck by a lightning prior to a soccer match in Espita.
The incident occurred a few minutes before the game began at the sports field “La 22 Sur” in the Espita municipality when lightning struck the young man who died instantly on the field.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
