77,400 doses arrive in Yucatan for the vaccination of people between 18 and 29

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 03, 2021) .- The vaccination campaign against the Coronavirus continues in Yucatán after a shipment arrived this Monday, August 2nd, with 77,400 doses of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca that will be destined for people between 18 and 29 years of age from the interior of the state, so that in the next few days the municipalities and dates in which these will be administered will be announced, reported the state Secretary of Health (SSY).

On the instructions of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the representative director of Public Health of the State, Carlos Isaac Hernández Fuentes, went to the Military Air Base (BAM) Number 8 to supervise the arrival of the new shipment of vaccines, aboard the C-295 aircraft of the Mexican Air Force registration 3202, from Mexico City, which touched state territory at 4:45 p.m. on Monday.

Accompanied by the State Coordinator for Covid-19 Vaccination, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, Hernández Fuentes verified the unloading of the batch by Army personnel, which was placed in an SSY refrigerated unit, to later be transferred. to the state warehouse of vaccines, from where they will be distributed to the places where these will be applied.

It should be remembered that the vaccination process continued on Monday, August 2, the day the application started, for people between 18 and 29 years old in another 27 municipalities and the population between 40 and 49 years old corresponding to the second dose is also being vaccinated. of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca in Kanasín and Umán.

Similarly, from today, Tuesday, August 3 to Thursday, August 5, people who live in Mérida and already have the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Sinovac will be able to receive the second dose at the Regional Military Hospital.

It should be reiterated that the vaccines will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the platforms of the federal government, so the Federation is in charge of the planning and protocols of this vaccination process, and the state government will be supporting with the corresponding tasks.

To date, more than 1,692,185 vaccines against the Coronavirus have arrived in the state, to which is added the batch of 77,400 that were received this afternoon by the Yucatan Health Secretariat.

