67 thousand kilos of octopus caught in Yucatan during the first week of the season

Progreso, Yucatán, (August 14, 2021).- The state coordinator of the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca), Mauro Cristales Márquez reported that in the first week of capture of the octopus they reached 67 thousand kilos, this fishery started well and they wait for it to remain so until December 15 next when the species is closed again.
He added that so far, in the first 15 days of August it can be said that the octopus catch is going well, the boats arrive at the beach with 100, 150, or 200 kilos, hoping that this activity will not fall in the following months, it would impact the social and industrial sector.
He pointed out that there is no fixed quota for the capture of the mollusk, it may be similar to that of last year, which was 18,600 tons, but only 13,034 tons were captured, fishermen only hope that in 2021 a better volume of the species.
Cristales Marquez specified that in terms of grouper, 168 thousand kilos have been reached, the season is normal, remembering that each year on average around 6 thousand tons of the species are caught, it has not been possible to reach 7 thousand tons of catch.
Finally, regarding lobster, he confirmed that around 41 tons have been caught, the goal is to achieve 600 tons by February 28, 2022; the vast majority of fishermen and boats are immersed in catching octopus.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
