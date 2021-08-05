50 percent of the personnel in the Campeche Sonda is not vaccinated: FLTIC

La Sonda de Campeche (Campeche Bank) is part of the Gulf of Mexico and extends from the Yucatan Straits in the east to the Tabasco-Campeche Basin in the west. Among the reefs with islets on Campeche Bank are Cayos Arcas in the southwest and Arrecife Alacranes in the north.

CAMPECHE, (August 05, 2021).- More than 50 percent of the personnel working on the marine platforms of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the Campeche Sonda, are defenseless against Covid-19, since they have not been able to receive any of the doses against the virus due to the guard roles they maintain, said Manuel Vera Castillo, general secretary of the Local Federation of Workers of Isla del Carmen (FLTIC).

He explained that in the Pemex offshore platforms, more than 50 percent of the personnel who work in them are from various companies (service providers) and not all were considered in the vaccination program that was carried out weeks ago and they have not yet been immunized.

“In this sense, we have seen an ineffective vaccination strategy for offshore workers, which leaves a large sector of workers defenseless – in the face of an increasingly aggressive virus – for those who work at Pemex’s marine facilities, in the Campeche Sound ”.

He explained that the health sector has scheduled the vaccination of the inhabitants by age, considering that all citizens can go freely to receive their doses, however, they do not contemplate workers who work for periods of 14 by 14 days or 28 by 28 days, which in many cases do not have the opportunity to go because they are on board.

“Today that we are in the process of vaccinating young people over 18 years of age, we see with concern that workers over 50 years of age, even in the sector between 40 and 49 years of age, have not received any dose of the vaccine”.

He called on the Federal Ministry of Health and the directors of the Welfare Programs to consider the implementation of a strategy or program similar to the one projected for Pemex workers, so that when boarding or descending from the platforms or boats , the workers of all companies, large, medium and small, contractors and subcontractors, can receive the correct doses of vaccination.

“While it is true, the rate of infections on Pemex offshore platforms has decreased considerably, the truth is that we are facing a third wave of the pandemic, so it is necessary to try to stop as much as possible that there are more deaths of oil workers ”, he added.

Source: La jornada maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







