4-year-old boy drowns in Uman, Yucatan

Umán, Yucatán; August 09, 2021 (ACOM) .- A family outing ended in tragedy after a 4-year-old child lost his life in a pond (aguada) located in Uman, towards the western part of the state.
The little boy had arrived with his parents and his younger brother at the place located on the side of the road that goes to the Tebec community, in Umán.
Apparently, the children were playing near the body of water when, due to an oversight by their parents, the 4-year-old boy fell into the “aguada“, and drowned in a matter of minutes.
Desperate, the parents asked the authorities for help as the body remained at the bottom of the pond.
Divers from the Ministry of Public Security arrived at the site precisely to rescue the body and thus be able to deliver it to the unfortunate family.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
