4 months later, the FGR establishes that the young woman found in Opichen Park died of asphyxiation

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 05, 2021).- As published on The Yucatan Times on Friday, April 16, the body of María “N” , 20 years old , was found in the La Joya de Paseos de Opichén park of Mérida, and now, four months later, the Attorney General’s Office Republic (FGR) established mechanical asphyxia as a cause of death.

Since April 27, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) requested the collaboration of forensic doctors from the FGR, in order to know their scientific opinion regarding the cause of death related to the body of María ” N “.

After conducting 12 scientific tests by the State Prosecutor’s Office and the FGR, it was determined that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia, without the results being able to establish how it was caused, so the investigation into the case will continue open.

After the participation of its multidisciplinary team to practice several scientific studies, the federal agency delivered the results of the case to the Yucatecan authorities.

In its technical opinion, the FGR cites a mark on the neck, corroborated after various specialized tests of infiltrators, which reaffirms the aforementioned cause of death, without the other indications, opinions, and test data collected in the investigation, allowing up to the moment abound in its origin, so it remains indeterminate.

The above, considering that mechanical asphyxia is very diverse and of variable etiology and can be caused by various causes.

In the same way, they refer in the opinion that the absence of organs and tissues in various parts of the body due to the state of decomposition, motivates to determine that the body was found right in the place where she died and it was not in a different place.

As part of the tests and forensic proceedings, the corresponding tests were also carried out, without being able to find injuries of a sexual nature.

Research in her family environment

The State Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that to the multiple studies of the specialists carried out by both instances, there are added indications that work in the investigation folder, the product of interviews with those who were close to her during the last days, medical records, statements of relatives, colleagues of work, friends and people from his first social circle, among others, on whom the State Attorney General’s Office will continue the aforementioned investigation and its various lines of investigation.

“From the location of the lifeless body, the FGE made its forensic specialists available to the case and later requested the federal authorities for their collaboration, in order to have another specialized opinion to get to the bottom of the facts,” he says.

The result of the work carried out by the FGR, – attested at the time by representatives of the family of the deceased – was signed by Sandra Ivonne Fragoso Turcio, from the general coordination of expert services of the criminal investigation agency of the FGR, then specialized analysis of its multidisciplinary team.

Also, the findings of the first autopsy carried out by the Forensic Medical Service of the FGE, where the advanced state of decomposition of the body is established, due to environmental conditions, were corroborated.

The request for a new expert opinion by the FGE was carried out in order to guarantee the application of the autopsy protocols and with it, exhaust any evidence that guarantees the clarification of the facts.

The tests carried out by both institutions include: forensic photography studies, forensic medicine, forensic chemistry, forensic genetics, field criminology, forensic topography, anthropology, audio and video, as well as forensic dentistry, to name a few.

After these results, the Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that the investigating agencies that are in charge of the investigation folder will give timely and legal follow-up to the case, until the existence of any new evidence is exhausted.

