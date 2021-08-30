30 homeowners fined for building wells without permits in Yucatán

The sanctions are 120 thousand pesos (5,900 USD); interested parties should go to the Basin Agency

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (August 20, 2021).- So far this year, the Yucatán Peninsula Basin Agency of the National Water Commission (Conagua) has fined 30 owners of private properties in this entity with 120 thousand pesos, who proceeded to build wells without request the corresponding permits, declared yesterday the general director of the agency, Andrés Eduardo Galván Torres.

The federal official said that the above is due to inspection visits made by the agency, mainly in Merida.

He specified that the permit for the construction of a well in a home or on land has a cost of 5,000 pesos (245USD), a procedure that considers an analysis of the general situation of the site and a water balance in which it is determined how much the person will consume, and if it will have a domestic use.

In this sense, Galván Torres explained that the construction of wells for agricultural use are exempt from payment of permits because they consider that it is necessary to encourage production, however, he said, they must inform Conagua about the work.

He added that the municipalities have an allocation to distribute water to the population and that it is known as public-urban use.

The head of the Conagua in this entity stated that they frequently measure the quality of the water in the territory since they have 156 sampling points.

