150 tons of lobster have been caught so far in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021) .- The president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperative Societies of the Poniente Center of the State, José Luis Carrillo Galáz declared that 150 tons of lobster have been caught since the first of July that started this important season, but they are low in the catchment, at least by 50 tons low.

He pointed out that the price per kilo of the crustacean is at 750 pesos, a very good price for the social sector, it also benefits the industrial sector because there is a lot of demand for the species in the international, national market and especially the Riviera Maya where foreigners demand that food a lot.

He pointed out that as for the grouper, which began to be captured on the first of last April, until this month of August a little more than 2 thousand tons have been caught; Most of the coastal fishermen have left this catchment to dedicate themselves to the octopus fishery, which leaves more economic income.

Carrillo Galáz specified that the kilo of negrillo is at 250 pesos, while the kilo of rojillo is at 230 pesos, both are good prices for the fishing sector, both industrial and social and more than 90 percent of the species is exported to the United States, and the remaining 10 percent to the domestic market.

