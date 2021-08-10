150 tons of lobster have been caught so far in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021) .- The president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperative Societies of the Poniente Center of the State, José Luis Carrillo Galáz declared that 150 tons of lobster have been caught since the first of July that started this important season, but they are low in the catchment, at least by 50 tons low.
He pointed out that the price per kilo of the crustacean is at 750 pesos, a very good price for the social sector, it also benefits the industrial sector because there is a lot of demand for the species in the international, national market and especially the Riviera Maya where foreigners demand that food a lot.
He pointed out that as for the grouper, which began to be captured on the first of last April, until this month of August a little more than 2 thousand tons have been caught; Most of the coastal fishermen have left this catchment to dedicate themselves to the octopus fishery, which leaves more economic income.
Carrillo Galáz specified that the kilo of negrillo is at 250 pesos, while the kilo of rojillo is at 230 pesos, both are good prices for the fishing sector, both industrial and social and more than 90 percent of the species is exported to the United States, and the remaining 10 percent to the domestic market.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Upcoming return to class benefits the clothing industry in Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- The.
-
Fight ends with one death in Mérida’s García Ginerés neighborhood
The victim was drinking intoxicating drinks.
-
UADY announces return to online classes starting this August 16th
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- A.
-
Yucatán Government recognizes those who promote the traditions and customs of the Maya people
TEKAX, YUCATAN, (August 10, 2021).- Within.
-
A day of Culture, Theater, and Music in Ticul, Yucatan
Ticul, Yucatán, (August 10, 2021).- Families.
-
Residents of Tizimin have been consuming contaminated water for the last 3 years
TIZIMÍN, YUCATAN, (August 10, 2021).- Since.
-
Although they are asymptomatic, children can carry Delta variant to 9 relatives
President of the Yucatán College of.
-
NASA is looking for 4 people to live inside their 3D-printed Mars module for 1 year
It has long been a goal.
-
Mayor of Kaua, Yucatan dies of Covid-19
YUCATAN, (August 10, 2021).- Around noon.
-
97,000 doses of Astra Zeneca arrive in Merida
Vaccination against the Coronavirus in the.
Leave a Comment