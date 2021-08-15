15-year-old girl dies of Covid-19 in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 07, 2021).- A total of 13 children and adolescents have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19 in the State of Yucatan, almost 17 months after the appearance of Covid-19, which represents 0.03 percent of total deaths, revealed the Ministry of Health of Yucatán (SSY).
Today, according to the epidemiological bulletin, it was a 15-year-old from Maxcanú municipality who suffered from malnutrition.
Of the total of minors who lost their lives, three are from Mérida, and the rest, from Chankom, Dzilam González, Espita, Maxcanú, Peto, Tixméuac, Tizimín and Valladolid municipalities, as well as, today two foreigners, specifically from Campeche and Quintana Roo.
Regarding comorbidities and risk factors, four had chronic childhood malnutrition and two with immunosuppression, while the rest, one suffered from multiple congenital anomalies, diabetes, gastrotomy, chronic kidney failure, and leukemia. Four even lacked a history of disease.
Likewise, five were under 12 months of age and two were 14 years old, so the rest were three, five, 11, 13 and 15 years old.
The first death of a minor was registered on June 22, 2020, a six-month-old baby boy from Campeche, according to information provided by the SSY.
The second case occurred on July 12, a 14-year-old male with leukemia, who was born in Mérida.
Also, on July 23, a three-year-old girl, who had immunosuppression, originally from Quintana Roo.
The next day it was also a five-year-old girl, originally from Espita, who suffered from diabetes.
Later, on August 8, a 14-year-old man from Dzilam González died, suffering from malnutrition and gastrotomy.
Similarly, on August 19, a one-year-old girl, born in Chankom, died, who lacked comorbidities or risk factors.
The next day, it was a two-month-old baby, born in Peto, who had no comorbidities.
While on August 21, it was an 11-month-old boy, from Tixméuac, who had malnutrition and chronic kidney failure.
Then, on September 5, it was a 13-year-old male, originally from Tizimín, and on September 21, a one-month-old boy, from Mérida, both without comorbidities.
In what corresponds to 2021, the first was on January 29, an 11-year-old boy, who lost the battle to Covid-19, since he also had a serious nutritional disorder.
The SSY detailed that the infant was originally from Valladolid, who suffered from chronic child malnutrition.
Similarly, the second case occurred on May 24, it was a girl, 10 months old, diagnosed with immunosuppression.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
