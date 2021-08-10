97,000 doses of Astra Zeneca arrive in Merida

Vaccination against the Coronavirus in the state of Yucatan does not stop, and a new shipment with 97,000 vaccines arrived on August 9th, for the application only of second doses to the population of 40 to 49 years of age in Mérida, so it will be announced in the coming days the dates and sites of vaccination for the administration of these doses, reported the State Secretary of Health (SSY).

On the instruction of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the head of the SSY Universal Vaccination Program, Alejandro Díaz Sánchez, went to the Military Air Base (BAM) Number 8 to supervise the arrival of the new batch of AstraZeneca brand vaccines, aboard the Boeing 737 aircraft registration FAM-3528 of the Armed Forces, from Mexico City, which touched state territory at 1:22 p.m.

Accompanied by Colonel Gustavo Caratachea Esparza, commander of the 11th Infantry Battalion, Díaz Sánchez verified the unloading of the batch by Army personnel, which was placed in an SSY refrigerated unit, to later be transferred to the state vaccine warehouse, for their subsequent distribution and administration.

It should be reiterated that the vaccines will be applied only to the population that has received the first dose and was previously registered and selected through the platforms of the federal government, so the Federation is in charge of planning and protocols for this vaccination and the state government will be supporting with these tasks.

The SSY reiterates the message to the population not to go directly to vaccination centers without complying with the requirement of already having the first dose for this age range, in order to avoid crowds that could put older adults at risk.

To date, more than 1,769,585 vaccines against the Coronavirus have arrived in the state, to which is added the batch of 97,000 received today by the SSY.

At the arrival of the new shipment of vaccines, there was also Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Aviator Marco Durán García, Accidental Commander of BAM number 8 and Lieutenant Andrés Noé Rodríguez García, representing the State Coordination for Covid-19 Vaccination, captain de Corbeta, Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca.

