Yucatecan swimmer Carlos Franco wins the open water triple crown

The feat was with a cause, since the collected will be donated to Vifac, an association for pregnant women
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021).- Swimmer Carlos Franco Cantón successfully completed his 34.2-kilometer crossing through the Catalina Canal to Long Beach, California, United States, and became the first Yucatecan in history to achieve the open water triple crown, with a time of 12 hours, 23 minutes, and 58 seconds.
Franco Cantón joined the select group of 16 Mexican swimmers who have conquered the triple crown and also established himself as the first swimmer from the southeast of the country to do so.
The journey began this Monday, July 5th, at 12:52 p.m. and ended on the 6th around 12 noon, according to a live video posted on the social networks of the Yucatecan swimmer.
Carlos was closely accompanied by a kayaker, who supplied him with food, as well as the crew made up of his wife Abigail Ferrer, coach Nora Toledano, his friend Sergio Ávila and US viewers.
During the tour, which was broadcast on social networks, Franco faced a temperature of 18.5 degrees, a situation that did not harm him, since he did his training in colder waters.
Upon arriving in Long Beach, the Yucatecan raised his hands in triumph, while his crew thanked the good wishes from the people who were aware of his adventure.
The road to the triple crown began in 2015, however, it was in September 2018, when Carlos Franco crossed the English Channel, and then in July 2019, he achieved the second jewel of the triple crown after successfully surrounding Manhattan Island.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
