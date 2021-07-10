Yucatecan singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero will have his own bio-series

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 10, 2021).- During an interview for the Mexican TV program “Ventaneando”, Juan Pablo, son of Armando Manzanero announced that there are plans to make a bio series of the Yucatecan singer-songwriter, who died in December 2020.

Juan Pablo indicated that they seek to tell the most important details of his father’s life, as well as of his career.

He anticipated that all the plans that have had for the series have already been signed, so it is only a matter of starting to produce it.

“My Dad was a very fun person to be around, he was also very disciplined, very stable and I hope you like the story that we are going to tell. We have been thinking about it for several years and I have signed everything with the intention of working on it with my brother,” Juan Pablo Manzanero said.

He declared that they do not rule out that the Yucatecan Pierre David, who played his father in the Luis Miguel series, is the one chosen for the project and life for Manzanero.

He assured that during the series they will speak in Maya in some parts of the series since the singer-songwriter first learned to speak in Maya in his childhood, and later on, he learned Spanish.

“My father learned Mayan first, and then he learned to speak Spanish, so we have to reflect what he was, what he suffered. He came in a boat at the age of 16 with 300 pesos, from Mérida to Veracruz, and he had to sleep in the engine room, and that’s how he started from scratch, and he was born in a humble house where there were no concrete roads back then, ” he said.

It should be remembered that Armando Manzanero, author of immortal themes, such as “This afternoon I saw it rain”, “I adore”, “We are boyfriends”, among others, died a victim of Covid-19 after being hospitalized in Mexico City for several days.

Source: Sipse

