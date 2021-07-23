  • Entertainment,
    • Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco leads Mexico’s Olympic delegation in Tokyo

    July 23, 2021

    Led by athletes Gaby López and Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco, the Mexican delegation makes its official presentation at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, July 23, 2021.

    The Mexican participants wore a uniform inspired by the Oaxacan culture, with embroidery from the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Mexico.

    With a total of 102 Olympic places obtained, 163 Mexican athletes —97 men and 66 women— Mexico is represented in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

