Yucatecan painter Manuel Lizama Salazar dies at 90

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 14, 2021).- The State Government, through the Secretariat of Culture and the Arts (Sedeculta), regrets the death of one of the deans of Yucatecan art, Manuel Lizama Salazar, an iconic representative of visual arts in the state.

The creator had more than 60 years of experience, which led him to showcase his work inside and outside the country, as well as being a trainer of new generations, a promoter of talents, and a founding member of the Art’Ho collective, formed in December 1987, with the purpose of disseminating the work of artists.

His work includes more than 200 pieces, where he reflects his love and passion for Yucatan, by including in his paintings henequen haciendas, cenotes, the Mayan religion, towns and landscapes, both municipal and urban. In this way, in his canvases, you can see animals, nature, the streets of Merida, and deities, among other topics.

As a muralist, his works can be found in the hall of the University Council of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY), the Potable Water and Sewerage Board (Japay), the Medytec Ophthalmology Clinic, and the “Rodolfo Menéndez de la Peña” Normal School.

In the municipal palace of Valladolid, there are four large-format works, entitled “The prophecy”, “The procurator”, “June 4” and “Conquest and the foundation of Valladolid”, while, in the one in Mérida, you can appreciate “Merida, melting pot of 2 races” and “Peace, a universal desire.”

Also, he was an illustrator of books, among which are various titles by the writers Roldán Peniche Barrera and Evocación historico by Renán Irigoyen, based on the verses of Luis Pérez Sabido.

In the Museum of the City of Mérida, there is the permanent exhibition “Mérida de Ayer”, made up of 34 urban-themed paintings, where he shows his interest in documenting the change in the streets of the Historic Center of this city over time.

Manuel Lizama Salazar was born on June 25, 1931, in the Yucatecan capital. He graduated from the School of Plastic Arts, where he served as a painting teacher, a position he held for 23 years, until he retired; There, he shared knowledge with various generations of apprentices.

He was the recipient of the “Eligio Ancona” medal in 2011, the “Silvio Zavala Vallado” award in 2017, and the Fine Arts in 2018. The creators’ hall of the central building of Sedeculta bears his name.

