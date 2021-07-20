Yucatecan girl will represent Mexico in Mini Miss Universe edition 2021 in Colombia

The beauty, talent and intelligence of Renata Sarai González Loría, originally from Izamal Yucatan, have earned her the title of National Queen of the Mini Miss Universe Mexico beauty contest.

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021) .- Renata Sarai, 8 years old, had the opportunity to participate since last year in cultural, beauty, and altruistic competitions at a municipal, state, and national level, and now she has the great responsibility and pride to represent Mexico in the most important contest in the world for girls the Mini Universe Edition 2021, which will be held in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia in the month of September, where she will be in concentration for 7 days for the different stages of the contest as talent competition, stylized regional typical dress, interview with the jury and gala evening.

During her reign, she has carried out various altruistic tasks, including starting as a mini-entrepreneur with the sale of face masks in a Facebook live broadcasting, which makes the purchase of material, products, and food self-sustaining to carry out her social project to help more vulnerable families by delivering medicines, food, provisions, blankets, etc.

The also winner of the Little Miss Mexico 2020 title currently has an arduous preparation in various disciplines for the maximum development of her talents and skills with the best professionals in her field, Renata takes classes in diction and oratory, modeling, dance, English, and Costume design, their concentration is essential to dazzle the international jury of Mini Universe 2021, which will rate talent, performance, typical and gala costume, among representatives of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Mexico.

Renata appreciates all your love and asks you to support her in this beautiful experience that she is living by supporting her with likes, comments, and sharing her videos through social networks and information on the beauty contest.

As a farewell event and to wish her all the luck in this important beauty pageant event, Mini Universe Edition 2021, a great Gala dinner and fashion show will be held on September 10th, at 7:30 p.m. in Izamal Yucatán with the presence of officials, special guests and the media to wish her every success in her presentation.

