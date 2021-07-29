Yucatecan girl from Maxcanú to star in international film about water conservation

Little Oriana is one of the youngest environmental activists in Yucatan and all of Mexico.

Mérida, Yucatán.- An environmentalist girl from Maxcanú will be the protagonist of the documentary film “Los Niños del Agua” (The Children of Water) by the independent production company Raki Films.

Around 40 children between the ages of 7 and 14 attended a virtual casting held in April, in which little Oriana was chosen to participate in the project.

Via: Social Media

The documentary will have 6 chapters, each one dedicated to a different country: Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Morocco, and Italy.

At a young age, Oriana is an environmental activist concerned about preserving the environment and this earned her participation in the documentary and in early July, little Oriana and other children from Maxcanú were trained in topics such as community monitoring of water quality, the geohydrological system, the human right to water and protected natural areas, as part of their training for the documentary.

The training was provided by the Bacab A.C. organization.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments