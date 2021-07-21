Yucatecan gastronomy fused with international cuisine, attracts tourism

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 21, 2021).- Yucatecan cuisine fused with international cuisine has been an attraction for visitors to Yucatan, being an area of important opportunity that can be exploited, mainly during the economic recovery after the presence of the Covid, points out the document Economic Observatory and Social, created by the Universidad Anáhuac Mayab.
This document shows the opinion of executive chef Armando González, who said that the adaptation of international dishes to Yucatecan cuisine has not been easy at all, due to the process that he has had to go through.
It has been faced with a different but largely entrenched culture, customs, and ideology.
However, it has been able to create combinations in which the roots of the dishes are preserved, adding “a more complete experience with international ingredients, thus giving a cultural fusion”.
Integration of foreign flavors
The text indicates that it is well known that, in recent years, population growth in Yucatan has gone hand in hand with the integration of foreign people to the State, who come both from abroad and from the same country, as a result of the conditions of security that characterize the entity.
“With this idea, we can say that Yucatecan gastronomy is growing. Although Yucatecan dishes are traditional, it has been possible to integrate different characteristics to those that are created when they are fused with other ingredients, such as Mediterranean, Lebanese, and even Italian cuisine ”, it is indicated in the document.
