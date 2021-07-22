Yucatecan distributors will be able to export octopus during the approaching capture season

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 22, 2021).- After an agreement between federal and state authorities and fishing companies, it was agreed to grant an extension in their certifications to nine freezers (distributors) so that they can export during the next octopus season that begins on Sunday, August 1st.

The president of Exportamar Yucatán AC, Enrique Sánchez Sánchez, reported that with this consent it is expected to commercialize six thousand tons of octopus to countries such as France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, on the European continent.

“There was an approach from the State Government, the Secretary of Fisheries and the National Chamber of the Fishing Industry at the national level, we had a meeting with the directors of the area and a negotiation was achieved that consists of people from Cofepris to review the plants and the documentation in August, and analyze the possibility of making a 30-day extension, ” he said.

As we previously reported, at least nine local companies could be at risk of not exporting due to the lack of current certificates, which put the export of octopus to the European market at risk, where 40 percent of this species is traded.

“We have 22 plants registered in the State, of which nine did not have certification or were requesting an extension to be able to maintain exports. Six thousand tons was what we were thinking that we were not going to be able to export, but with this agreement, it is an incentive for companies and we only have to wait for Cofepris personnel to go to the plants to make the corresponding evaluations, ” he said.

