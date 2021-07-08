Yucatán will host the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress 2021

Mexico City, (July 07, 2021).- Yucatán will become the capital of Latin America by being, once again, the headquarters of the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress, an important meeting for the exchange of ideas and collaborative work around the progress towards smart, innovative, and sustainable cities, which will take place from October 5 to 14.

At a press conference in Mexico City, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, together with the president of FIRA Mexico, Manuel Redondo; the UN-Habitat regional representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Elkin Velásquez; and the Ambassador of Argentina in Mexico, Carlos Alfonso Tomada, presented the details of this meeting that, due to the health contingency and capacity limitations, in this edition, it will be held in a hybrid way, since in 2020 Yucatan hosted the event in a 100% virtual edition.

“Yucatán will be the capital region of Latin America and the Caribbean with this event. I congratulate Yucatán and Governor Vila Dosal for taking the initiative, Latin America thanks you and we will be accompanying this event with great enthusiasm ”, stated Elkin Velásquez.

Under the slogan “Rethink, reactivate, rebuild”, the Smart City Expo LATAM Congress 2021 will focus on how cities, states, and nations have faced the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, that is, from Yucatan, they will discuss the strategies to move towards sustainable, inclusive recovery and through innovation in cities, states and countries, all in favor of their societies.

In his speech, the president of Fira Barcelona México, Manuel Redondo, thanked Yucatán and Governor Vila Dosal for being allies so that the LATAM Smart Cities Congress returns to being face-to-face since many challenges will be taken up to generate value and development for territories.

“We are pleased to return to the meetings industry and to do so in Yucatán after more than 18 months of stopping these activities. The most important challenge is how from the Congress we can promote the initiatives that generate impact ”, he affirmed.

In this context, it was explained that this edition of the Smart City expo LATAM Congress will be held again in Yucatan, but unlike the 2020 edition in which sanitary conditions led to a 100% virtual event, this year will have an event in a hybrid format, in-person from October 5 to 7 at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center, taking care of the health and safety of all participants at all times, applying the health security protocols as well as the recommendations of the host state authorities.

The Congress will address issues such as public health and community resilience, digital transformation and economic reconstruction, sustainable mobility and urban planning, climate change and energy, education and culture, well-being, and social innovation.



While, on the weekend of October 8 to 10, there will be a series of cultural activities in collaboration with the State Government to involve civil society as agents of change in their own communities, and from October 11 to 14. The program will begin in virtual format, through the digital platform that will allow the interaction of the accredited with the lecturers and networking with other participants.

In this edition, there will be the participation of more than 13 thousand face-to-face and virtual actors from more than 300 cities around the world, more than 200 companies and institutions, as well as more than 300 speakers.



Smart City Expo LATAM Congress is the most relevant event of smart cities in Latin America, the debate forum where the main actors in the transformation of cities and territories in Latin America contribute ideas, share knowledge and seek solutions to face the great challenges of the cities of the region and improve the quality of life of its inhabitants, all this through collaboration, digital transformation, and innovation in all areas.

