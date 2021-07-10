Yucatan State Government reiterates its support for the Maya Train project

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 10, 2021).- “The Maya Train project is very important for Yucatán since it will bring great benefits to all Yucatecans, not only during its construction with the generation of jobs, as it has already been doing, but it will also detonate tourism, attracting more visitors to the state”, said Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal during a meeting with the director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), Diego Prieto Hernández.
In the meeting with the person also in charge of section 3 of this project, which goes from Calkiní to Izamal, the Governor reiterated his support for this work of the Federal Government, since it will be a fast, efficient means of transportation that will generate a connection with the southeast of the peninsula, especially with the neighboring state of Quintana Roo, which receives millions of tourists a year.
The Government of Yucatan will continue to collaborate with the Federation so that this important work is completed in a timely manner, as it represents a great benefit for the Yucatecans.
“From Yucatan, we are ready to receive tourists who, without a doubt, are going to come to have a very pleasant time, to get to know our natural beauties, our culture, who are going to marvel at the quality of the Maya people and the people of Yucatán, and that, without a doubt, will be reflected in better incomes for Yucatecan families who have suffered a lot throughout this pandemic, ” said the Governor.
Finally, Vila Dosal pointed out that the Maya Train, which here in Yucatán covers sections 3 and 4, is an important infrastructure project that is expected in the state.
