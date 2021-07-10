Yucatan State Government distributes 230 tons of soybeans to agricultural producers

Tekax, Yucatán, (July 10, 2021).- Agricultural producers in Yucatán receive the support of the State Government through the distribution of 230 tons of soybeans to reestablish a total of 5,750 hectares of this crop, which were affected by the heavy rains and flooding caused by three tropical storms and two hurricanes that hit the state in 2020.

During a work tour of the municipality of Tekax, in the south of the territory, governor Mauricio Vila Dosal delivered the first packages of soybean seeds, certificates of the social housing actions program, native corn seeds, and furniture for school facilities in this area of ​​the state.

In this regard, Díaz Loeza, head of the Rural Development Secretariat (Seder), reported that in this sowing cycle soybean seeds are delivered, benefiting 575 producers through an investment of 6.2 million pesos.

“The year 2020 was a very difficult and almost catastrophic year for Yucatecan farmers. So far in the current administration, three deliveries of this seed have been made in this municipality ”, assured the head of Seder.

Finally and together with the head of the State Secretariat of Education, Liborio Vidal Aguilar, Vila supervised the delivery of 835 pieces of school furniture to 14 schools in this community for the benefit of 1,305 students, which are part of the 33,665 pieces distributed in support of 461 public elementary schools in 82 municipalities, so that they are ready for the next return to face-to-face classes.

