Yucatán shatters export record despite current pandemic

Products consumed in Yucatan are in demand abroad

In the first quarter of 2021, Yucatán broke a record in exports by achieving a turnover of 260 million dollars (some 5.2 billion pesos), which represents the best period of the last 15 months, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

From January to March, the state of Yucatan generated 260 million 921 thousand dollars, also the highest figure of last year, when international markets were affected by the Covid pandemic.

The final quarter of 2020 also “looked good”, with 259,154 thousand dollars in foreign sales.

The shipment of goods to other countries boosts the entire industrial sector, from manufacturing, through food, beverages, and tobacco, manufacturing of inputs and textile products, clothing, tanning, and leather finishing. It also boosts the plastics and rubber industry, the manufacture of non-metallic mineral-based products, and the assembly of machinery, equipment, and transportation.

All of these products are consumed locally, but in January, February and March they were in high demand in the international market, which together generated an economic benefit for Yucatán of 5.2 billion pesos, as well as 71,194 jobs in April alone.

Inegi figures revealed that the first quarter of 2021, with 260 million dollars, became the best in the last year, before the arrival of the Covid pandemic.

For the same quarter, but in 2020, the revenue was 252,289 thousand dollars, it should be noted that in that period there were still no cases of coronavirus in Yucatan, although international markets had already been compressed in March of that year.

For the second quarter of last year, which were the most critical months due to the closure of the world economy, only 123 million 209 thousand dollars were received, a not inconsiderable figure.

In July, August and September, things began to improve, with an income of 223,819 thousand dollars, and by the end of October, November, and December of last year the report was 259,154 thousand dollars.

Undoubtedly, the export sector is a great driver of the economic reactivation of Yucatan, and will surely have better numbers at the end of this recently completed first half of the year.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







