Yucatán registers more cases of the COVID Gamma variant

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 20, 2021).- Of the 273 people who died from Covid between July 1st and July 16th in Yucatán, 42.8 percent were under 50 years of age, 42 people, representing 15 percent, were under 40 years of age, which shows that the third “wave” of SARS-CoV-2, characterized by the circulation of the Alpha (British) and Gamma (Brazilian) variants, in addition to the Californian and, to a lesser extent, iota (New York), Lambda (Peru) and Delta (India).

In 118 of the cases, the deceased had reported a history of systemic arterial hypertension (SAH) and in 79, diabetes mellitus (DM). It should be noted that, in some cases, people had both diseases and even one or two more.

The Institute of Diagnosis and Epidemiological Reference (Indre) of the Ministry of Health reported that in Yucatan 433 cases of Covid of the Gamma variant have been confirmed this year, the highest incidence in Mexico.

They also indicated through the specialist of the Technological Development and Research Unit, Ernesto Ramírez González, that one case of the iota variant and three of the lambda variant have been detected.

According to studies by the Regional Observatory of Governance and Social Action in the face of Covid-19 (ORGA), an organization made up of researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the Yucatan Peninsula presents specific conditions of vulnerability that, combined with the pandemic, make their territory and their populations more fragile.

The observatory mentions that a high percentage of the Yucatecan population (40.8 percent) is poor. The foregoing, added to the 33.3 percent that lacks all the basic services, explains the impact of the third “wave” of the coronavirus in the state.

Recently, an Epidemiological Report from the UNAM Faculty of Medicine, taking data from the Ministry of Health, realized that the lethality of Covid in the indigenous population of Yucatán is 18.8 percent of positive cases, which is higher than the one registered in the general population, of 11.8 percent. Yucatan ranks first in positive cases and deaths among the indigenous population, according to the most recent Health report.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments