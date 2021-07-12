Yucatán registers 50,000 Covid-19 infections; 60% are concentrated in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 12, 2021).- This Sunday 11, in the State the barrier of 50 thousand infections by Covid-19 was surpassed, of which, more than 60 percent are concentrated in Mérida, revealed the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY).

So far this month, 2,904 accumulated confirmed cases have already been registered, with a daily average of 264 infected, with a minimum of 213 registered last Wednesday, July 7th and a maximum of 315, last Friday 2nd.

487 days after the detection of the first case of Covid-19 in Yucatan, there are already 50, 236 people infected with the lethal biological agent, with an age range of one month to 107 years.

According to the daily technical statement of the SSY, this Sunday there were 260 confirmed active cases of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), distributed in 23 municipalities.

As well as 19 deaths, of which eight died were originally from Mérida, two from Ticul, and the rest were from Chemax, Homún, Kanasín, Oxkutzcab, Sacalum, Temozón, Tizimín, and Valladolid, and even from Durango.

According to statistics, so far this month, there are 180 deaths, with a daily average of 16.4 deaths, with a minimum of 14, registered last Friday 2.

