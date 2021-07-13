Yucatan Red Cross Delegation receives personal protection equipment

Mérida, Yucatán (July 13, 2021).- The Engie México company donated 17 thousand surgical masks and one thousand Tyvek suits to the Mexican Red Cross Yucatán Delegation, the State Delegate Michelle Byrne de Rodríguez assured that this personal protective equipment will serve so that volunteers continue to protect themselves when performing services for Covid-19 in the state.

In the Board Room of the Orthopedic Hospital, the National Counselor explained that since the beginning of the pandemic and until now there have been two thousand 95 transfers of patients with Covid-19, which is why she urged the community not to lower their guard and continue with prevention measures to avoid contagions.

In his turn, the Social Responsibility Manager of Engie México, Roberto David Torres, indicated that the company that is dedicated to the distribution of natural gas in the region is committed to providing benefits to society.

“It is a pride to collaborate with organizations that have a presence all over the world and that are dedicated to social causes,” said the Manager of the company.

The State Relief Coordinator, Fernando Estrada Novelo pointed out that the donation will be very useful since for each Covid-19 service that is performed, two Tyvek suits and three masks are required that are discarded by the paramedics at the end of each transfer, ” It is important to remember that this equipment for biosafety issues can only be used once ”.

At the event, the personal protective equipment was delivered, and recognition was given to Engie México Pipeline Coordinator, Lauro Espinosa Gallardo, in a symbolic way.

