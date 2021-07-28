Yucatan hotel sector reports low occupancy during the summer holiday season

YUCATAN, (July 27, 2021).- The holiday season has been low for the Yucatan hotel sector; Until July 23rd, the hotel occupancy is barely 30 percent, revealed Juan José Martín Pacheco, president of the Mexican Association of Hotels of Yucatán (AMHY).

“The month of June closed with 40 percent occupancy in the city of Mérida; In addition, currently, 10 hotels have temporarily closed their doors and have not been able to reopen due to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he stressed.

However, the hoteliers’ leader expects that the following weeks of the summer season will increase demand. “We are concerned about the situation and we want to face it,” he said.

Although he maintains hope for the end of July and the month of August, he indicated that people are not making reservations, but are coming directly and making last-minute decisions, this is derived from the crisis that the health emergency has generated.

He explained that many people are looking at what to do to be able to travel, what they can pawn or sell; If they pay in interest-free monthly payments, and other types of financing offered by travel online platforms. In addition, other tourists prefer other types of accommodations such as Airbnb, he added.

He stressed that it is important to give people peace of mind and security when they travel. People know that they can come to Yucatan with the confidence that they are not going to get infected. “When out of a group of 40 visitors, 25 are infected, this speaks very badly of the destination, as it is happening in other places”, he said.

In addition, he said that other parts of the state must be promoted, although a part of the Progreso boardwalk is closed, there are other beaches along the coast and other attractions that can delight tourists.

“Nowadays what is coming to the state is the so-called “national highway tourism”, which from one day to the next come directly to the hotel, without making reservations; They are people from Mexico City, Veracruz and Chiapas, however, the holiday season is not over yet ”, said in an interview, Jorge Eduardo Carrillo Sáenz, president of the Yucatan Tourism Business Council, AC

Source: La Jornada Maya

