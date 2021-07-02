Yucatán Government requests to join the World Tourism Organization

YUCATÁN, (July 02, 2021).- The State Government formally submitted a request and technical file so that the State Tourism Advisory Council can be part of the World Tourism Organization and thereby carry out cooperation actions that strengthen the sector and continue to be the economic axis of the state development, as highlighted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

The event was attended by the Federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Márquez, who assured that the sector in the country is in clear recovery after the serious impacts of the pandemic and said that Mexico was one of those countries that came out with good results because we only had a 45 percent drop in inbound tourism when other countries had figures of up to 75 percent.

Photo: (Yucatán a la mano)

The document delivered by Governor Mauricio Vila was received by Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization.

“This is the first step for tourism to once again be the axis of economic growth in Yucatan and for the Advisory Council to have greater relevance in tourism decisions. With this cooperation, we will also seek the best sustainable public policies on the matter, ” said the governor.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments