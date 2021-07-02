Yucatán Government requests to join the World Tourism Organization

YUCATÁN, (July 02, 2021).- The State Government formally submitted a request and technical file so that the State Tourism Advisory Council can be part of the World Tourism Organization and thereby carry out cooperation actions that strengthen the sector and continue to be the economic axis of the state development, as highlighted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.
The event was attended by the Federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Márquez, who assured that the sector in the country is in clear recovery after the serious impacts of the pandemic and said that Mexico was one of those countries that came out with good results because we only had a 45 percent drop in inbound tourism when other countries had figures of up to 75 percent.
The document delivered by Governor Mauricio Vila was received by Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization.
“This is the first step for tourism to once again be the axis of economic growth in Yucatan and for the Advisory Council to have greater relevance in tourism decisions. With this cooperation, we will also seek the best sustainable public policies on the matter, ” said the governor.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Senior citizens have suffered from discrimination during the pandemic in Playa del Carmen
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo., (July.
-
Progreso beaches will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays
MÉRIDA, Yuc., (July 2, 2021).- The.
-
The sleepers for the Maya Train will be manufactured in Umán, Yucatán
Umán, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- In.
-
Tropical storm “Elsa” becomes a category 1 hurricane
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- With.
-
Citizens denounce massive poisoning of domestic animals in Mérida
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 02, 2021).- Neighbors.
-
UNWTO says the Maya Train will triple tourism in southeastern Mexico
MÉXICO, (July 02, 2021).- The representative.
-
Why are so many Expats moving to the Riviera Maya?
The Riviera Maya has become a.
-
Chetumal and Belize prepare to reopen the southeast border of México
Chetumal, QRoo., (July 02, 2021).- Representatives.
-
U.S. Consulate in Merida says farewell to Consul General Courtney Beale
Merida, Yucatan July 1, 2021. The.
-
Mexico and the DEA agree to improve intelligence against organized crime
MEXICO, (July 02, 2021).- Authorities from.
Leave a Comment